Spruce Creeker arrested in alleged attack on wife over son’s lost job

By Staff Report
Carl Bergenheim
Carl Bergenheim

A Spruce Creek South resident has been arrested in an alleged attack on his wife over their son’s lost job.

Carl Bergenheim, 76, was arrested Saturday after throwing his phone at his wife and hitting her in the face at their home in the retirement community in Summerfield, leaving her bloody and bruised, according to an arrest report from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

Bergenheim admitted he “got upset” and threw his phone at his wife while they were arguing about their son losing his job.

His wife confirmed that Bergenheim heaved his phone at her face during an argument when they were both sitting in the their recliners. She began to bleed and developed a bruise on the left side of her face.

Bergenheim was arrested on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. He was booked at the Marion County Jail and later released on his own recognizance.

