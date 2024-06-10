World of Beer closes at Spanish Springs Town Square

World of Beer has closed its doors at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Spanish Springs location is said to be “consolidating” its operation with the World of Beer at Brownwood Paddock Square. That location remains open.

When World of Beer opened in 2015 in the former AM-640 WVLG radio studio at Spanish Springs, it marked the 30th World of Beer location in Florida. World of Beer had opened in Brownwood in 2013. Those were heady times.

However, World of Beer has seen some recent closings elsewhere around the nation, including in Lafayette, La.; Syracuse, N.Y.; Indianapolis, Ind.; and Myrtle Beach S.C.

The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Tampa.

Margarita Republican closed in Spanish Springs late last year.