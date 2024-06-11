86.1 F
The Villages
Tuesday, June 11, 2024
Wildwood police dog helps sniff out felony drug suspect

By Staff Report
A Wildwood police dog helped sniff out a felony drug suspect during a traffic stop on County Road 466.

Jeremy Scott Morgan, 48, of Inverness, was traveling in a tan 2008 Ford Fusion westbound on County Road 466 when he failed to apply his brakes when another officer was making a traffic stop at about 1 a.m. Sunday, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle suddenly sped up to about 65 miles per hour in a 45 mph zone, prompting a traffic stop.

Morgan was seated in the front passenger seat and would not make eye contact with the officer.

K-9 Taz alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. During a pat down, Morgan was found to be in possession of methamphetamine.

He is currently on probation through 2028 for failure to return a rental vehicle.

Morgan was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center due to the probation violation

