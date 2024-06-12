Tufted titmouse singing melody in the Village of Poinciana

This delightful tufted titmouse was perched in its usual spot, singing a sweet melody early in the morning in the Village of Poinciana. Thanks to Julie Walfield for sharing!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
