Driver who failed to use blinker arrested at Winn-Dixie in The Villages

A driver who failed to properly use his turn signal was arrested at a Winn-Dixie grocery store in The Villages.

Carl Heinman Jr., 60, of Ocala, was driving a silver Mercury Mariner at about 2:30 pm. Tuesday on Avenida Central near Bichara Boulevard, when he changed lanes without using a turn signal, nearly causing a collision, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the nearby Winn-Dixie.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the vehicle, indicating the likely presence of drugs. A search of the vehicle turned up .4 grams of methamphetamine, 1.3 grams of marijuana and three metal pipes.

The New Jersey native claimed the methamphetamine had been left in his car by “a friend.”

He was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $3,500 bond.