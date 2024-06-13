Roseate spoonbill at Longleaf Executive Golf Course

Look at this beautiful roseate spoonbill photographed on the Longleaf Executive Course in The Villages. Thanks to Anna Brown for sharing his photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Look at this beautiful roseate spoonbill photographed on the Longleaf Executive Course in The Villages. Thanks to Anna Brown for sharing his photo!
Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!
Our site uses cookies. By continuing to use our site, you are agreeing to our cookie privacy policy.