Shirley Yvonne Marsh

Shirley Yvonne Marsh , 87, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on June 10 2024. She was born in Webster, Florida on May 1, 1937 to William and Ruby Farmer.

She was a lifetime member of the Linden Church of God (The Bridge). She enjoyed singing, gardening, playing the piano, music, thrifting, antiquing, traveling, and socializing.

She is survived by her Son: Timothy (Viola) Williams of Middleburg, FL; Daughters: Shelly Williams of Webster, FL; April Crosby of Jacksonville, FL; Grandchildren: Ashley (Nolan), Lindsey (Robbie), Brittany, Jesse, Courtney, and Kelsey; Great Grandchildren: Kylee (Joey), Skylar, Jadyn, Mason, Blaine, and Lily; Great Great Grandchildren: Sawyer and Karson; Sister Phyllis (Jerry) McDaniel of Webster, FL; Brother Sherriff Bill Farmer (Linda) of Webster, Fl. She is preceded in death by her Husband Lee Marsh; Daughter Teresa “Terry” Williams; Brother Jimmy (Jane) Farmer, and Son in law Ed Crosby.

A visitation will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Linden Church of God (The Bridge) Webster, Florida. A service will be held on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. at Linden Church of God (The Bridge) in Webster, Florida with pastors Tim Tatum, Dr. John Miller, and Lemuel Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Linden Cemetery.