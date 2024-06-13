89.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 13, 2024
type here...

Sumter judge sentences three-time convicted felon to 75 years in prison

By Staff Report
Ke Andre Darvay Stokes
Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes

A 30-year-old man who was already a convicted felon has been sentenced to 75 years behind bars after a Sumter County jury found him guilty of numerous drug charges.

The trial of Ke’Andre Darvay Stokes, which began on Tuesday, concluded Wednesday with Judge Mary Hatcher sentencing him to 75 years in the Florida Department of Corrections, along with fining him $500,000. Stokes, who was on probation at the time of his initial arrest, is a three-time convicted felon with prior drug charges.

Stokes was arrested on June 2, 2021, after agents with the Marion County Unified Drug Enforcement Strike Team began an investigation into the overdose death of an individual. Officials with the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office were notified and conducted a joint investigation.

During the investigation, authorities were able to set up a narcotics transaction with Stokes. During the communications, Stokes relayed an apartment address in The Villages to meet up for the sale of fentanyl. Members of the SCSO Special Investigations Squad and Marion County UDEST arrived at the location. While surveilling the area, law enforcement was able to observe Stokes exiting the apartment to conduct the sale.

Deputies placed Stokes under arrest. During a search, officials located 3.32 grams of fentanyl, a large currency of cash, and the cell phone he was using to communicate with law enforcement.   

A search warrant was also conducted at the apartment of Stokes’ girlfriend. A search turned up 28 grams of fentanyl, cannabis, and drug paraphernalia.

Assistant State Attorneys Donald McCathran and Daniel Geraghty prosecuted this case.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Do we want a fraudster who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security?

A Villager wonders why Floridians would consider re-electing Rick Scott, who wants to do away with Medicare and Social Security.

Left-leaning bias in the news media

A Village of Linden resident cites sources that back up the left-leaning agendas of many of the “mainstream” news outlets. Read his Letter to the Editor.

It’s time for American people to hold Trump accountable

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Del Mar resident contends it’s time for the American people to hold Donald Trump accountable for his actions.

Trump is articulate? Are you kidding me?

A Village of Palo Alto resident is shaking his head about suggestions that former President Trump is more “articulate” than President Biden. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Hush money is an old story in politics

A Village of Dunedin resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests that hush money is an old story in American politics.

Photos