Dorothea Jackson

Dorothea U. Jackson, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister, aunt and friend passed away peacefully at home surrounded by the love of God, her loving husband Alvin and her family.

She was born in St James, Jamaica and despite her humble upbringing forged a path that led her to emigrate to the United States. Her ambition and drive lead her to earn an Associate’s degree, followed by a Bachelor’s degree while working full time, managing a household and taking care of her children whether they still lived at home or had started their own adult lives. She worked in the field of accounting and eventually owned and operated her own full- service accounting firm, The Jackson-Vaughans Group, serving individual and corporate clients all over the country and globally. Being the consummate business woman, she owned several other companies Rouche Consulting and Janitorial Maintenances Inc., Vista Cay Resorts (vacation rental) and a non-profit (Shadrach music school). Dorothea was also co-founder and Treasurer of R.I.S.E. Academy (award winning Charter School) in Margate, FL, she was appointed by Governor Jeb Bush to the State of Florida Black Business and Investment Board, being confirmed by The Florida Senate twice. Prior to coming to Florida Dorothea was the Comptroller for Goldstein & Goldstein, P.C. in Brooklyn, NY.

Dorothea faithfully served alongside her husband in pastorate roles throughout their 30 years of marriage. She had a heart that was filled with love, joy and appreciation and spent most of her life trying to help others find happiness and success. She loved to travel and managed to see every continent except Antarctica.

She is survived by her beloved husband Alvin (Jr.) and her children: Sharonette, Doreen (Christopher), Carla (Dennis), Nicola, Kavell (Rubin), Desarae, Tiffini (Raymond) and Alvin (III), her brother Joseph, her thirteen grandchildren and one great granddaughter. She played an integral part in the lives of her nieces and nephews and had a special bond with her nephew Hopeton (Willie Mae) who was like a son to her. She had many friends, too many to count, and was a source of inspiration to all who met her. She was loved and her presence will be missed.

A celebration of lufe wukk be held on Saturday, June 22, 2024 at 11:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church, located at 2301 Commerce Parkway Blvd. in Bunnell.