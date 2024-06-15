93.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 15, 2024
type here...

Villager checks bank statement and finds teen had ripped her off

By Staff Report
Travis Pickron
Travis Pickron

A Villager checked her bank statement and found a teenager had ripped her off.

The 77-year-old contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and provided information leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Travis Pickron later that same day on multiple fraud charges.

The woman, whose address and relationship to Pickron were redacted from the arrest report to protect her privacy, provided a deputy with her Citizens First Bank statement which showed that Pickron had transferred money from her account to his Capital One checking account.

In addition, the woman showed the deputy a statement from her Chase credit card account which showed Pickron had transferred money from that account to his PayPal account.

The total amount stolen was $905.

Pickron was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. The North Carolina native was released after posting $2,600 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Checking bias in the news media

A Freedom Pointe resident offers his thoughts on bias in the news. Read his Letter to the Editor.

We need someone younger to represent us in Congress

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident is disgusted with Congressman Webster celebrating the endorsement of former President Trump. She says we need someone younger to represent us in Congress.

Here’s how voters can get around the Developer’s dirty trick

A Village of Dunedin resident offers guidance on how Sumter County voters can get around the Developer’s dirty trick.

Developer’s offspring should change last name to Putin

A Village of St. Charles resident, in a Letter to the Editor, suggests the Developer’s offspring change their last name to “Putin.”

Grateful to write-in candidates

The Sumter County Republican Party chairman writes that she is “grateful” to write-in candidates in the Sumter Commission race.

Photos