Villager checks bank statement and finds teen had ripped her off

A Villager checked her bank statement and found a teenager had ripped her off.

The 77-year-old contacted the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday and provided information leading to the arrest of 18-year-old Travis Pickron later that same day on multiple fraud charges.

The woman, whose address and relationship to Pickron were redacted from the arrest report to protect her privacy, provided a deputy with her Citizens First Bank statement which showed that Pickron had transferred money from her account to his Capital One checking account.

In addition, the woman showed the deputy a statement from her Chase credit card account which showed Pickron had transferred money from that account to his PayPal account.

The total amount stolen was $905.

Pickron was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. The North Carolina native was released after posting $2,600 bond.