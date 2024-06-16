Donald Patrick Coyle

Donald Patrick Coyle, 86, passed away on June 8,2024. He was born in Wisconsin and spent the majority of his childhood in the state. After serving in the United States Marine Corps, he graduated from the University of Wisconsin. On December 26, 1959 he married his wife Dorothy and started his family. His early career took them to several different states and the family eventually settled in Fort Wayne, Indiana where Pat worked as a Senior Product Engineer for Franklin Electric. After his retirement Pat and Dottie moved to The Villages Florida.

Pat was an engineer and a scientist through and through! He had a dry and quirky sense of humor. He enjoyed travel, golf, and a daily coffee and scratch-off ticket. He was a voracious reader. He loved good food and wine. He was an avid fan and collector of the Delta Blues and he even took guitar lessons in retirement. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.

He was proceeded in death by his beloved wife of 62 years, Dorothy, and his parents Donald Eugene Coyle and Joy Babel. He is survived by his three children Brian (Barb) Coyle, Cathy Karn, and Maureen (Brent) Brewer, brother Mike (Angie) Coyle, sister Velauni (Bill) Ridarelli, and six grandchildren.