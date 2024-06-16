90.6 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 16, 2024
Segway Riders of The Villages to take part in 4th of July parade in Philly

By Staff Report

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages Drill Team has been invited to participate in the Fourth of July Independence Day parade in Philadelphia, Pa.

The Segway Riders will also take part in a parade in Glenside, Pa.

The Philadelphia parade steps off at 11 a.m. and the Glenside parade, the third oldest Fourth of July parade in the country, begins at 4 p.m.

The Segway Riders Club of The Villages will be taking part in an Independence Day celebration in Philadelphia.

“The parade organizers were introduced to us by our performance in the World Association of Marching Show Bands Parade of Nations appearance in July 2023 in Buckhannon, W.V. and reached out to us to participate in their parades in Pennsylvania this year. We were told by the organizers of the West Virginia event that we were the only Segway Drill Team they could locate anywhere in the USA,” said Club President Ken Redding. 

Thirteen Segway Club Drill Team members and three non-riding members will arrive in Pennsylvania for three days on July 2 and depart on July 5. The group will tour Independence Hall on July 3 and the riding members will take a Segway Cheesesteak tour with a local guide in the afternoon and sample the famous Philly Cheesesteaks from four different famous vendors. Parades will be the focus of July 4.  On July 5, the group will again be led by a local tour guide as we do the Historic Segway tour of Philadelphia. Club dinners are planned for each evening at local restaurants in Glenside, Pa.

The Segway Club of The Villages will be representing Florida in both parades as the only participant from the Sunshine State.

“We have also been invited to participate in the much larger 250th anniversary celebration planned for 2026 in both Philadelphia and Washington, D.C.,”  Redding said.

