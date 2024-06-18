Gerald Latessa

With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our cherished parents Gerald Richard Latessa on May 21, 2024 at 92 years old.

Gerald, who was always better at directions, departed first and returned three weeks later for his beloved wife of almost sixty-nine years. Angie, as she was called by friends, was originally born in Solvay, New York and Gerald, known as Jerry, was born in Collinwood, Ohio.

They met when Jerry was home on leave from the Navy, where he served as a weather observer. After leaving the Navy, Jerry worked for Lincoln Electric and along with son Gerald Jr., owned and trained horses, based mainly at Northfield Park and the Lake County fairgrounds in Painesville.

Jerry Latessa campaigned multiple NYSS winners and was extremely proud of his small family stable. Going back into the 70s some of his notables were Neville Napoleon, Hatt Trick Hanover, Sly Beau and world champion Sly Attorney. Angie worked as a court clerk in Willoughby Hills and at Euclid General Hospital in accounts payable. She was active in Our Lady of Mt. Carmel Roman Catholic Church and various clubs and organizations in the area.

Although they made their life in Wickliffe, Ohio for fifty years, they moved to the Villages, Florida in 2010 to enjoy senior living and escape the cold Ohio winters. Angie and Jerry were avid animal lovers and members of the Ohio State Buckeye Club in the Villages and could be seen driving their grey and scarlet golf cart throughout Sumpter Landing. Both Angie and Jerry loved to bowl and golf and Angie scored a hole-in-one at the Villages golf course.

Although not active in politics, Angie was a Republican and Jerry a Democrat and they would joke their votes cancelled each other out and they both said, “Please don’t let us vote Democrat when we die.” Deeply mourned by their children Gerald Jr. (Paula), Donald (Joan) and daughter Lisa (Paul) Zanglin they also leave behind nine grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren.