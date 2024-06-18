Wildwood man apprehended after reckless driving on U.S. 301

A Wildwood man was jailed without bond after driving recklessly on U.S. 301.

James Patrick Johnson, 45, who lives at the Wildwood Preserve Apartments, was driving a white Ford pickup shortly before 5 p.m. Monday on U.S. 301 in Bushnell, when a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy noticed the pickup failed to maintain a single lane, drove onto the grass and crossed the center line.

During a traffic stop, Johnson said he did not have a Florida driver’s license. He claimed he had a North Carolina driver’s license, but the deputy found that license expired in March. In addition, the deputy found that Johnson had been issued a Florida’s driver’s license, but it was suspended in 2021.

In addition, the deputy found that Johnson had been convicted of driving while license suspended in 2012 in Osceola County and in 2015 in Orange County. He also found that Johnson is already on probation.

He was arrested on a charge of driving while license suspended. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.