Site for new restaurant unveiled but details remain a mystery

A site for a new restaurant was unveiled this week, but details remain a mystery.

The plan for the restaurant was presented this week to the Lady Lake Commission.

The new restaurant will be located on 2.8 acres on County Road 25, between the Historic Side of The Villages and the Lakes of Lady Lake.

The owner of the restaurant, WGB Leasing LLC of Fruitland Park, was represented at the special planning meeting by LPG Urban & Regional LLC of Mount Dora. When asked about the type of restaurant planned, the LPG representative said it would be a “sports bar,” but offered no other details.

There will be more than 100 parking spaces, including five handicapped parking spots.