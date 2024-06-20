87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 20, 2024
type here...

Driver who ran stop sign apprehended with methamphetamine

By Staff Report
Doris Estelle McCall
Doris Estelle McCall

A driver who ran a stop sign was apprehended with methamphetamine.

Doris Estelle McCall, 54, of Leesburg, was driving a white Nissan truck shortly before 4 p.m. Monday when she ran a stop sign located behind the Microtel Inn & Suites Hotel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

She was asked if there were any drugs or weapons in the vehicle, and McCall told police there were no illegal substances in the truck. However, she repeatedly reached for her pocket, even though she had been instructed to keep her hands on the steering wheel.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the truck, signaling the likely presence of drugs. A clear baggie containing .2 grams of methamphetamine was found in McCall’s pocket. She told police it did not belong to her.

McCall was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Trump flags are a violent threat to America

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Tall Trees resident contends that Trump flags are a violent threat to America.

How do we address lack of faith in Supreme Court?

How do we address the lack of faith in the U.S. Supreme Court? A Village of Sanibel resident has some suggestions in a Letter to the Editor.

GOP chair was out of her lane when she tried to blame Democrats

The head of the Sumter County Democrats writes that the Sumter County GOP chair veered way out of her lane when she blamed the Democrats for the Republican actions.

Here’s the kind of president we need in the White House

A Village of Pine Hills resident lays out the values of the person who should be elected president in November. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Our fundamental freedoms are on the line

A resident of the Kingfisher Villas, in a Letter to the Editor, fears that our fundamental freedoms are on the line.

Photos