Driver who ran stop sign apprehended with methamphetamine

A driver who ran a stop sign was apprehended with methamphetamine.

Doris Estelle McCall, 54, of Leesburg, was driving a white Nissan truck shortly before 4 p.m. Monday when she ran a stop sign located behind the Microtel Inn & Suites Hotel, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

She was asked if there were any drugs or weapons in the vehicle, and McCall told police there were no illegal substances in the truck. However, she repeatedly reached for her pocket, even though she had been instructed to keep her hands on the steering wheel.

A K-9 unit was summoned to the scene and the dog alerted on the truck, signaling the likely presence of drugs. A clear baggie containing .2 grams of methamphetamine was found in McCall’s pocket. She told police it did not belong to her.

McCall was arrested on a third-degree felony charge of possession of a controlled substance. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,000 bond.