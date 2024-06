Imelda DeMouy-Jenkins

Imelda DeMouy-Jenkins passed away on Friday June 14,2024, in Lady Lake, Florida.

She Is Survived by her brother A.A Riendeau, Her children, Kathryn Whatley,James W DeMouy III, Leslie (Will) DeMouy and Lisa Walker (Jody). She is also survived by her 10 grandchildren, Joseph Potts (Christy), Tracey Senegle (Mike), Matthew Whatley, Meagan Delhoste (Trent), Courtney Wood (Liam), Nina Bozeman (Justin), Jonathon DeMouy (Crystal), Chris Demouy (Nancy), Cheyenne Pike (Ethan) and Lexie DeMouy. 8 Great grandchildren, Shelby Potts, Maddie Potts, Micheala Khan, Brandon Senegle, Aria DeMouy, Delilah DeMouy, Aldoria DeMouy, Majorie Grace Wood, Nolan Walker, Ellen Walker, Sophie Walker and Koen Walker. Also great great grandchildren.

Imelda was a dedicated mother first and foremost. She treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as grandma and nanny. She had a vivacious personality, she had a love for new things and she loved her village life. you will be greatly missed.