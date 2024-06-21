Town of Lady Lake honored for financial reporting for 28th time

The Town of Lady Lake has earned the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting for the 28th consecutive year.

The Government Finance Officers Association of the United States and Canada (GFOA) has awarded the Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting to the Town of Lady Lake Finance Department for its annual comprehensive financial report for fiscal year 2021/22. The report has been judged by an impartial panel to meet the high standards of the program, which includes demonstrating a constructive “spirit of full disclosure” to clearly communicate its financial story and motivate people to read the report.

The Certificate of Achievement is the highest form of recognition in governmental accounting and financial reporting and represents a significant accomplishment by the Town government and its management. The Town submits its Annual Comprehensive Financial Report (ACFR), previously referred to as CAFR, each year.