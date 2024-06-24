The Villages has the second-highest increase in home sales among Florida metropolitan areas this year

The Villages has seen double-digit percentage increases this year in the number of homes sold and the number of townhouses/condominiums sold over last year, ranking it second among all Florida metropolitan areas.

Last week, Florida Realtors released a report detailing homes that have been sold and recorded through multiple listing services through May of this year.

According to the report, there have been a total of 667 homes sold in The Villages/Sumter County Metropolitan Statistical Area (MSA) through this year. That number is 14.2% higher than the number of homes sold through May 2023, according to Florida Realtors.

Additionally, the report shows that The Villages/Sumter County MSA is one of only two areas that have experienced double-digit growth. The only other is Punta Gorda/Charlotte County, which has seen a 14.7% year-over-year increase in home sales thus far.

The report also indicates that the median sales price of the 667 homes sold in The Villages through May of this year is $380,000. That ranks The Villages around the middle of the pack in Florida, trailing nine other metropolitan areas.

In addition to the number of single-family homes sold, the Florida Realtors’ report also included data for townhouses and condominiums sold through May of this year.

The data shows that The Villages MSA also ranks second in the percentage increase in year-over-year sales of townhomes/condos. Through May 2024, a total of 168 units have been sold, representing an increase of 18.3% over 2023.

According to the report, the median sales price of the 168 units that have been sold through May is $310,000.

The report also shows similar increases in the Ocala/Marion County MSA.

On Monday, Ocala-News.com reported that the Ocala/Marion County MSA had the third-highest percentage increase in home sales over last year, with 3,758 sales reported through May.

To read the complete report, visit the Florida Realtors’ Florida Housing Market update for May.