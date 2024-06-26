90.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
Cattle egret posing in the Village of DeLuna

By Staff Report

The beautiful cattle egret poses for the photographers and bird watchers in the Village of DeLuna. Thanks to Sam Boatman for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

Biblical Justice

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who delved into the controversial topics of CRT and DEI.

New roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous

A Lady Lake resident contends the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The rules are the rules when it comes to kids in The Villages

A Village of Caroline resident is unhappy about children living in The Villages. She points out that was not part of her retirement dream.

Maybe mother and children had to move in due to financial reasons

A Village of Rio Grande resident can’t figure out why Linden residents are so upset about grandchildren living in their neighborhood.

The Developer is too busy selling houses to care about enforcement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Developer is too concerned with selling houses and doesn’t have time to worry about enforcement of the rules.

