93.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 26, 2024
type here...

The Villages is losing its glow because the rules are not being enforced

By Bertha Milo

It should definitely not be the responsibility of the neighbors to enforce something The Villages put in place.

I agree The Villages should enforce internal deed restrictions as aggressively as they enforce external deed restrictions.

I would be on the Villagers side if they get together and file a lawsuit against the Developer and their representatives for failure to uphold these deed restrictions.

What’s going on here in The Villages where people disregard the rules and ruin the lives of their neighbors and get away with it?

The Villages is not so special for us seniors anymore because of such things. 

Bertha Milo is a resident of the Village of Pine Ridge.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Biblical Justice

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who delved into the controversial topics of CRT and DEI.

New roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous

A Lady Lake resident contends the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The rules are the rules when it comes to kids in The Villages

A Village of Caroline resident is unhappy about children living in The Villages. She points out that was not part of her retirement dream.

Maybe mother and children had to move in due to financial reasons

A Village of Rio Grande resident can’t figure out why Linden residents are so upset about grandchildren living in their neighborhood.

The Developer is too busy selling houses to care about enforcement

A Village of Poinciana resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues the Developer is too concerned with selling houses and doesn’t have time to worry about enforcement of the rules.

Photos