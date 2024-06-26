The Villages is losing its glow because the rules are not being enforced

It should definitely not be the responsibility of the neighbors to enforce something The Villages put in place.

I agree The Villages should enforce internal deed restrictions as aggressively as they enforce external deed restrictions.

I would be on the Villagers side if they get together and file a lawsuit against the Developer and their representatives for failure to uphold these deed restrictions.

What’s going on here in The Villages where people disregard the rules and ruin the lives of their neighbors and get away with it?

The Villages is not so special for us seniors anymore because of such things.

Bertha Milo is a resident of the Village of Pine Ridge.