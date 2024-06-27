Alfred Francis Appitito III

Alfred Francis Appitito, 80, of The Villages, FL, began his Heavenly journey on June 24, 2024. Alfred was born on September 22, 1943, in Baltimore, MD, to his loving parents; Alfred and Theresa (Ambrose) Appitito.

Alfred was of the Catholic faith and a member of St. Mark The Evangelist Church. He was a veteran of the United States Air Force who served between 1965 and 1969 and eventually became a dedicated employee of the United States Postal Service, where he worked for 35 years before his retirement in 2005.

On July 15, 1972, Alfred married the love of his life, Eleanore Lombardi and they celebrated over 50 wonderful years together. Alfred and Eleanore became residents of Florida about 14 years ago, and since their move, Alfred joined leagues in pool and bowling. He was a lover of music and all things Italian. Alfred loved to make others laugh, he never met a stranger and will be remembered fondly for his sociability and quick-witted jokes.

Alfred is survived by his beloved wife, Eleanore, a daughter; Danielle Pike and her husband Russell, a son; Mark Hurley and his wife Jaqueline, as well as three grandchildren: Daniel, Christopher and Cassandra, and three precious great-grandchildren: Adalade, Ariella and Ryan. Alfred is also survived by cousins; Jennie, Tina and Sergio, as well as many other loving cousins.

Alfred is preceded in death by his parents.