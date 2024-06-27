88.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 27, 2024
type here...

Speeding driver from Guatemala arrested on State Road 44

By Staff Report
Teofilo Boniaci Miranda Lopez
Teofilo Boniaci Miranda Lopez

A speeding driver from Guatemala was arrested on State Road 44.

Teofilo Boniaci Miranda Lopez, 62, of Apopka, was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at County Road 243 in Wildwood when he was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Miranda Lopez handed the officer a Guatemalan identification card. He said he lives in Apopka and has been in the United States for 22 years. A records check showed he has never obtained a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is a hypocrite

A Village of Belle Aire resident is tired of boasting by U.S. Sen. Rick Scott about his protecting IVF.

We bought here because it was a retirement community

A Village of Pennecamp resident says she bought into a retirement community and the Developer needs to stand by his responsibility. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Hammock Oaks development touting access to golf courses in The Villages

A Village of Belle Aire resident would like to know why the Hammock Oaks development is touting access to golf courses in The Villages.

Biblical Justice

A Village of Pine Hills resident responds to a previous letter writer who delved into the controversial topics of CRT and DEI.

New roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous

A Lady Lake resident contends the new roundabout on Rolling Acres Road is dangerous. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos