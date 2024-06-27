Speeding driver from Guatemala arrested on State Road 44

A speeding driver from Guatemala was arrested on State Road 44.

Teofilo Boniaci Miranda Lopez, 62, of Apopka, was driving a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup at about 6 p.m. Wednesday on State Road 44 at County Road 243 in Wildwood when he was caught on radar traveling at 72 miles per hour in a 60 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

During a traffic stop, Miranda Lopez handed the officer a Guatemalan identification card. He said he lives in Apopka and has been in the United States for 22 years. A records check showed he has never obtained a driver’s license in the United States.

He was arrested on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $150 bond.