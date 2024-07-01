Bank robber hands note to teller demanding one cent

A bank robbery suspect was arrested after handing a teller a note demanding one cent.

Michael Patrick Fleming, 41, of Summerfield, entered the Chase Bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake at about 4 p.m. Saturday and filled out a withdrawal slip for one cent, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He handed the note to a teller.

The teller told Fleming a one cent withdrawal wasn’t possible.

“So you want me to say the other word?” he asked her.

The teller was in fear and notified law enforcement.

When deputies arrived at the bank, Fleming was still inside the building. He was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office’s public safety building at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. He did not have a weapon.

After an interview, Fleming, who has no criminal history, was arrested on a charge of robbery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.