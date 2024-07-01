90.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, July 1, 2024
type here...

Bank robber hands note to teller demanding one cent

By Staff Report
Michael Fleming
Michael Fleming

A bank robbery suspect was arrested after handing a teller a note demanding one cent.

Michael Patrick Fleming, 41, of Summerfield, entered the Chase Bank on U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake at about 4 p.m. Saturday and filled out a withdrawal slip for one cent, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He handed the note to a teller.

The teller told Fleming a one cent withdrawal wasn’t possible.

“So you want me to say the other word?” he asked her.

The teller was in fear and notified law enforcement.

When deputies arrived at the bank, Fleming was still inside the building. He was taken into custody and transported to the sheriff’s office’s public safety building at Pinellas Plaza in The Villages. He did not have a weapon.

After an interview, Fleming, who has no criminal history, was arrested on a charge of robbery. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

We desperately need a Chick-fil-A for southern end of The Villages

A resident of Linden Isle says that a Chick-fil-A restaurant is needed at the southern end of The Villages.

Neighbors should have shown more compassion for grandchildren problem

A Village of Tamarind Grove resident believes neighbors should have shown more compassion for a Villager who had to take in his grandchildren. She explains in a Letter to the Editor.

The choice

A Village of Briar Meadow resident, in a Letter to the Editor, compares and contrasts the two presidential candidates.

Exciting news about eatery and retailer

A resident of The Enclave at Dabney was excited to read about an eatery and a retailer coming to the area. He has a suggestion for another eatery he’d like to see come here.

Convicted felon should drop out of presidential race

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that Donald Trump is a convicted felon and should drop out of the presidential race.

Photos