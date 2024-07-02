93.6 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 2, 2024
Estep receives Presidential Advocacy Award from Florida Association of Counties

By Staff Report
Craig Estep

The Florida Association of Counties has awarded Sumter County Commissioner Craig Estep the 2024 Presidential Advocacy Award.

The FAC Presidential Advocacy Award recognizes county commissioners who have shown exceptional leadership in advocating with FAC to advance counties’ legislative agenda and preserve home rule.

Estep is concluding a one-year term on the Florida Association of Counties’ Finance, Tax and Administration policy committee. FAC’s policy committees are responsible for proposing, debating, and adopting policy positions that focus on improving and preserving Florida’s counties.

The Finance, Tax and Administration committee deals with
public policies that encompass items such as taxation, local revenue, economic development, local administrative and management issues, intergovernmental relations, among others.

“It has been my privilege to advocate on behalf of the citizens of Sumter County while serving on the Finance, Tax and Administration Committee with the Florida Association of Counties,” said Estep, chairman of the Sumter County Board of County Commissioners. “It was an honor to receive this Presidential Advocacy Award while continuing to look out for our citizens’ best interests.”

In the past year, Estep worked closely with FAC’s executive committee to develop and recommend a statewide legislation platform for issues within their committee’s jurisdiction. These platforms served as a guide in shaping the association’s priorities for the 2024 legislative session.

