Wednesday, July 3, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Jon Morgan Kendrick, 77, passed away Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at home in The Villages, Florida. He was born April 23, 1946, in Wareham, Massachusetts to Morgan and Elaine (Lancaster) Kendrick.

Jon graduated from Bel Aire High School in El Paso, Texas and Texas Tech University, in Lubbock, Texas. While attending Texas Tech he met and married the love of his life Suzanne Williams.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, July 11, 2024 at 2p.m at Maine Veteran’s Cemetery Section B 163 Mt. Vernon Rd. Augusta, Maine 04330.

