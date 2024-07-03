Trump has been the only clear anti-globalist president

Today, and for several millennia leaders have been trying to dominate and control their realm since the dawn of mankind. Their realm could be anything from a small clan to the entire planet. Historian, William Federer, documents how monarchs and Kings have consistently dominated and controlled their countries or empires with an iron fist. The people are basically subject slaves.

Yuval Noah Harari is the technical advisor to the World Economic Forum leader, Klause Schwab. He stated recently, “human Rights” are just a story and do not really exist. He also claims that there has always been a push to eliminate privacy, but it hasn’t been possible until now! He and Schwab claim that we will own nothing and be happy. They want us to celebrate those things. He also stated that we have become god’s in that we can create life. How many of us believe that owning nothing and having no privacy rights and being under the control of people that think they are gods, is a step in the right direction?

I believe those of us, whether we believe in God or not, are much happier under His rule where we have freedom, property rights and can enjoy His laws that protect us and be able to live on a planet that was actually created for us. Those global governance promoters tell us that we are subordinate to the planet and are ruining it by polluting it and using its resources. It is convenient for them to create global problems so global governance is necessary to solve those problems.

The first attempt to dominate and control the known world was documented in Genesis where God ended the single language world and divided people up into distinct groups or clans that spoke the same language. That made communication difficult between the clans. This caused them to spread out rather than staying in one big urban setting. Since then, there have been several empires trying to dominate the world. Those would include the Assyrian Empire, the Babylonian Empire, the Persian Empire, the Greek Empire and the Roman Empire, the British Empire.

Since then, America has been a global power that has pushed its influence throughout the world. However, unlike those other empires, America didn’t try to conquer and colonialize the world. It actually made the world a better place and shed a lot of its blood doing it.

However, under American influence the League of Nations was formed in 1920 to establish global governance. When that failed, we helped form the United Nations in 1948 as an organization to establish global governance. Since its formation, it has promoted regulations and laws to minimize America’s national sovereignty. Prominent American globalists include David Rockefeller, Henry Kissinger and Zbigniew Brzezinski. Almost all of our presidents for the last 50 years have been globalists. HW Bush, Clinton, Obama and Biden all promoted a new world order in their speeches. Trump has been the only clear anti-globalist president. That is why they hate him so much and have been running a campaign against him since he was inaugurated.

God created sovereign countries with boundaries. If one country would go bad there would be another country to which one could escape. God also created the family, the church and governments that should restrain evil and encourage good. Today, what our globalist leaning government and our culture are promoting is in diametric opposition to biblical principles. If you think about it, the source of these great evils may become obvious!

Bill Nitardy is a resident of the Village of Sunset Pointe.