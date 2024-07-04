Nadine Anne Holtz

With profound sorrow, we announce the passing of Nadine Anne, a cherished wife, devoted mother, and beloved grandmother, whose life was filled with joy and whose smile and laugh filled every room. Nadine passed away suddenly on Saturday, June 29, 2024.

A native of Pittsburgh, Nadine loved her dog companions, enjoyed her card game nights, coffee mornings, and driveway parties with family and friends. She was married to Theodore for nearly 62 years, and the two were often spotted hand in hand no matter where they went together.

She graduated from Cresson High School, and Mt. Aloysius College and worked as a Medical Technologist before marrying the love of her life. She had a talent for ceramics, knitting and baking the perfect dessert to complement her love for anything sweet. A devout Catholic, she religiously attended St. Timothy Roman Catholic Church.

Along with her Husband, Nadine leaves behind her sister Laverne, son Doug (Anne) Holtz, Daughters Sharon (Russ) Ford and Lynn (Mike) Mangretta. She will forever be loved and missed by her grandchildren Nicole, Brandon, Faith, Emma, Reagan and Will.

A celebration of Nadine’s life will be held at a later date.