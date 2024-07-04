Patricia Ann Ponsford

Patricia Ann Ponsford, aged 86, passed away on June 24, 2024, in Summerfield, Florida. Born on July 21, 1937, in Murry, Kentucky, Patricia was known for her friendly, compassionate, and loving nature.

Patricia graduated from Owensboro High School and furthered her education at Freed-Hardeman Christian College. She embarked on a successful career, initially owning Hiline personnel in Edmonds, and later entered the real estate industry until her retirement. Patricia was also a devoted homemaker, a skill she cherished deeply.

She was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ in Wildwood, Florida, where she actively participated in community and spiritual activities.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 62 years, Darrel Ponsford, her brother Larry McDaniel and his wife Sheri, their sons Ryan and Clay, their spouses, and children. She was preceded in death by her parents, Ray and Vevoleen McDaniel, and her son, Owen Ponsford.

A service to celebrate Patricia’s life will be held on July 13, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. at the Wildwood Church of Christ, Wildwood, Florida. Patricia’s warmth and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.