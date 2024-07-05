88.9 F
The Villages
Friday, July 5, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Helen Sanford, 89, of Webster, Florida passed away in Webster, Florida on July 2, 2024. She was born in Lisbon, Florida on April 12,1935 to William and Mary Sanford.

She was a member of the Christian Worship Center in Center Hill, Florida. Mrs. Sanford retired from Walmart in Bushnell, Florida after 20 years and was also the owner of Sumter Janitor Service.

She was an avid dog and cow lover, a “granny” to everyone, and loved her family.

She is survived by her sons: Wiley Langford of Webster, Florida and David Langford (Amy) of Fruitland Park, Florida; grandchildren: Felicia Bauer (Greg), Jennifer Langford, Scott Langford, Justin Langford (Amie), and Tina Langford; great grandchildren: Tisha (Bradley), Wyatt, Joshua, Ian, Collin, Kaylnn, Kenzie, and Tiger; sister: Cleo Griffith of Fruitland Park, Florida.

A visitation will be held on July 9, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Christian Worship Center in Center Hill, Florida with Pastor Wayne Caraway officiating.

A service will be held on Tuesday, July 9, 2024 at 11:30 a.m. at the Christian Worship Center in Center Hill, Florida with Pastor Wayne Caraway officiating. Interment will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg, Florida.

