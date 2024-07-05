88.9 F
The Villages
Friday, July 5, 2024
Robert Luther Sr.

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

It is with great sadness that the family of Robert Luther, 84, of The Villages, FL, announces his passing on June 7, 2024.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years Patricia (Patty Jo) and his sister Mary Ann. Robert will be lovingly remembered by his loving children, Lesli, Rob and Traci. Bob lovingly participated in the growth of his six beautiful grandchildren Madelyn, Leighton and Benjamin Luther and Skyler, Griffin and Spencer Woodall. Bob will be missed by his Sister in Law Roxanne Ballard, who today lives in Morrison, CO with her husband, Dr. Robert Ballard as well as his nephew Johnahan Ballard and niece Molly Medina.

Bob was born on May 11, 1940, in Dallas Texas, to Clifton and Mary Louise Luther. Bob’s was raised in rural Texas, and his father was a farmer. As a young man he was a high school football player and class President. Bob was the first in his family to go to college. After graduating from University of Miami, Bob became a Certified Public Accountant. Following a successful career with Deloitte and Touche, Bob switched to banking and quickly rose through the ranks.

In 1963, Bob married Patty Jo and they spent their glorious life together. They raised their family in Miami Florida after Bob took a job in Miami. They provided a storybook upbringing to their children with many wonderful experiences and travels. By the age of 43, bob was President of Pan American Bank in Miami. Bob’s banking career continued for several years wherein he served as President of multiple banks. In 1998, Bob began a career in financial services, joined by his son Rob three years later. Bob and Rob worked together in the Luther Group for the next twenty years, ultimately joined by his daughter Lesli in 2018.

He is deeply loved by all of his family and friends who have surrounded him with love and affection through all the years. He will be dearly missed.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2024 at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 beginning at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation and reception immediately following the service.

