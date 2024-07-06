89.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 6, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Donald R. Collins, 75, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Bushnell, Florida. He was born in Bushnell, Florida on July 7, 1948 to Raymond and Mary Collins.

He was a member of York Street Church of God, where he served on the church and pastor’s council. Mr. Collins was the former owner of Collins Garage and Wrecker Service in Bushnell, Florida. He retired as the fleet maintenance supervisor for the Sumter County Sheriff’s Department with 22 years of service. He raced late models at Citrus County Speedway, where he was High Point Champion from 1981-1984, and he won the Bicentennial Late Model Race in 1976.

He is survived by his wife of 52 years: Lela Collins of Bushnell, Florida; sister: Joyce Higginbotham (Harold) of Bushnell, Florida; nephew: Darrell Sizemore (Janay) of Texas; special friends: Kelly Tucker, Robbie Williams, and Denise Woodard Lancaster. He is preceded in death by his parents: R.M. and Mary Frances Collins; brother: David Lee Collins, and his nephew: Ray Higginbotham.

