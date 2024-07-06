Missouri vacationers won’t be charged in girl fight in The Villages

Two Missouri vacationers won’t be charged in a girl fight in The Villages.

The prosecutor’s office announced this past week in Sumter County Court that 31-year-old Katherine Northrup of St. Peters, Mo. and 28-year-old Gina Danforth of Fenton, Mo. will not be charged as a result of their arrests on May 6 after an altercation at a home in the Village of Citrus Grove. Prior to the announcement of no information, Northrup’s attorney had filed a motion indicating a self-defense claim was in the works.

Officers had been called to a home on Roudell Way where the women were staying “while vacationing in Florida,” according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

The pair were reportedly upset over “a golf cart and tickets to Disney World.” The ladies’ fracas included screaming, spitting, pushing, punching and hair pulling.

The report noted the altercation occurred “within the residence, with numerous occupants inside.” However, the officers were “unable to identify the primary aggressor due to the lack of credible witnesses.”

Northrup suffered scratches on her neck, elbow and stomach and was checked out by EMS at the scene.

Danforth was transported by ambulance to the UF Health-The Villages Hospital freestanding Emergency Room at Brownwood. She wanted to be seen because she was “not feeling well.”

Both women were arrested on misdemeanor charges of battery.