Arlene R. McIntosh

Arlene, 88 of The Villages, Fl., was a loving, caring person to many. She was a vibrant person who lived life to its fullest.

She was pre-deceased by her second child, Gregory McIntosh, and survived by her first child, Jay Hobbs.

Arlene was also survived by her two sisters, Dorothy, Beschi of Plymouth, Ma. and Penny Martinez of The Villages, Fl., four grandchildren Ryan and John Hobbs, Jacqueline Mucci and Stephanie McIntosh. She also had several great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

May you sleep well and rest in peace.