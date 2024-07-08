PWAC approves $2.197 million bid for renovation of two golf courses

The Project Wide Advisory Committee has approved a $2.197 million bid for the renovation of two golf courses in The Villages.

The winning bid for the renovation of the Pimlico and Pelican executive golf courses was submitted by Westscapes LLC.

Both golf courses will receive a full renovation consisting of new greens, tees, fairways with new turf varieties, new bunker sand and underdrain systems, as well other course enhancements.

The projects had been budgeted at $2.7 million, therefore PWAC is seeing a considerable savings on the work from what had been budgeted.