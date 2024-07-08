Richard Kanyan

Richard Kanyan, beloved husband, father, grandfather and respected member of the community, passed away peacefully on June 23, 2024, at the age of 80. Though unexpected, he was surrounded by his loving family during his last days.

Born in Indiana, PA, Richard was the son of the late, Joseph and Mary Kanyan. He spent his early years in Homer City, PA, where he developed a strong work ethic, a competitive nature and a passion for sports, traits that would define his career and hobbies throughout his life.

Richard graduated from Laura Lamar High School. At the age of 17, his parents dropped him off at a boarding house in Washington, DC to start a job at the Securities and Exchange Commission. He started as a clerk typist and worked his way up to Director, Office of Administrative Services where he retired after 37 years.

Richard loved softball, and it was a big part of his life. He played baseball in high school and continued his passion in the Softball Leagues of the DMV as an adult. When looking to retire, he saw the softball fields in The Villages and said, “This is it!” He and Pat moved to the Villages, and he started playing softball immediately. He competed in Division 1 and 2 levels, on Travel Teams, and enjoyed Rec Ball as well.

Some of his teams included the Villages Merchants, Talon Wealth TB Financial, Beef O’Brady, Rays, Orioles, 3 Amigos, and Frankie Brin, just to name a few. He played all 11 positions at one time or another. He was a manager, co-manager, umpire, scorekeeper, and in charge of Operations for the Florida Half Century and National teams. He was very proud of being inducted into the “Field of Honor” for Division 1 in 2019, his many medals, championship rings (especially his 2015 Hall of Fame ring) and his teammates. He loved the strong sense of community that softball offered.

Richard was very active in the Rotary Club of the Villages Noon, where he served as President in 2018, was a three-time PHP Paul Harris Fellow, a two-time Rotarian of the Year, and awarded Most Dedicated Rotarian in 2018. Other club positions held were Chair of Administration and Fundraising, and Club Director for 9 years. He worked with great and caring people who all put “SERVICE ABOVE SELF.”

Over the last 6 years, Richard found Dragon Boating. He was on both the Leatherneck Warriors and Sparta 70 Dragon Boat Teams. He was in the “engine room” and proud of it. He competed in many races with these teams and felt like a kid again when they won. He was preparing to compete internationally this July and was very excited for the competition. Hard to believe he was 80. He truly enjoyed Dragon Boating, and he loved his family of teammates. “PADDLES UP!”

Beyond his professional and athletic achievements, Richard was a devoted family man. He married the love of his life (Pat), and they shared a life full of love, laughter, and adventure for nearly six decades. Together, they raised three children. Richard’s family was his greatest joy, and he took immense pride in his children’s accomplishments and cherished every moment spent with his grandsons.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Pat; his sons, Brian (Vickie), Kevin, and Jason (Janet); his grandchildren, Vincent (Chelsea), and Zachary (Angelica); his siblings, Joseph (Ginny) and Diana; and many nieces and nephews.

Richard left a lasting impression of kindness and had a loving, energetic and positive nature. He LOVED LIFE and will truly be missed by his family and friends. He will be remembered as a generous volunteer with a ready smile and as a bright light. He thought The Villages was the greatest place to live a good life and have fun.

For all of you who ever sponsored a function, volunteered to work a charitable event, or purchased a raffle ticket from him, please know that he was truly grateful.

There will be a Celebration of Life held in honor of Richard at the Seabreeze Recreation Center (2384 Buena Vista Blvd, The Villages) at 4 p.m. on Saturday, July 20.