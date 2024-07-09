81 F
The Villages
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Early tricolored heron catches the worm in the Village of Pine Ridge

By Staff Report

The early bird catches the worm and this tricolored heron in the Village of Pine Ridge was no exception. Thanks to Carol Aslan for sharing!

Share your local photos with us at https://villages-news.com/contact-us!

