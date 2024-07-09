Independent living facility near Brownwood to feature pickleball court

A 164-unit senior independent living facility will be built on the north side of County Road 44A about a quarter mile northwest of Powell Road near Brownwood.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the Wild – Liberty Senior Center at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

The 167,118-square-foot, four-story project on about six acres features a pool, pickleball court, butterfly garden, dog park and dog wash area as well as two charging spaces for electric vehicle, according to the site plan.

Units will be built around a courtyard and garage spaces will be available.

City sewer and water easements will be done in conjunction with projects on adjacent properties.

The developer is Liberty Senior Living Properties, LLC, of Wildwood.