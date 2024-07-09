82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, July 9, 2024
type here...

Independent living facility near Brownwood to feature pickleball court

By Marv Balousek

A 164-unit senior independent living facility will be built on the north side of County Road 44A about a quarter mile northwest of Powell Road near Brownwood.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the Wild – Liberty Senior Center at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

The dotted lines show where the Inspire Parkview Independent Senior Community will be located
The dotted lines show where the Inspire Parkview Independent Senior Community will be located.

The 167,118-square-foot, four-story project on about six acres features a pool, pickleball court, butterfly garden, dog park and dog wash area as well as two charging spaces for electric vehicle, according to the site plan.

Units will be built around a courtyard and garage spaces will be available.

City sewer and water easements will be done in conjunction with projects on adjacent properties.

The developer is Liberty Senior Living Properties, LLC, of Wildwood.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Fenney resident warns amenity fees are out of control

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident argues that a cap is needed on amenity fees. She describes her situation.

Developer-financed candidates for local office

A Village of Bonnybrook resident is wary of the Developer’s attempts to field and finance candidates for local government.

Shortage of handicapped parking spots at town square

A Village of Largo resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues there is a shortage of handicapped parking spots at a town square in The Villages.

A message to the thief who stole my new putter

A Villager has a message for the thief who stole his new putter. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trash left behind by renters in my neighborhood

A Village of Citrus Grove resident is sick and tired of the trash left behind at a rental unit in her neighborhood.

Photos