Joseph James Junod

Joseph James Junod, 87, Wildwood, Florida passed away on July 6, 2024 at The Villages Hospice House under the loving care of his family and staff of Cornerstone Hospice. Joseph was born December 1, 1936 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to his parents Joseph Junod and Agnes (Grindrod) Junod.

Joseph and his wife Emily moved to Wildwood, Florida in 1969 from Baltimore, Maryland. He attended LaSalle High School in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania and Drexel University where he earned his bachelor’s in metallurgical engineering. After graduating from college, Joseph proudly served as an officer in the United States Army as a Paratrooper and Combat Engineer stationed in Germany.

Joseph went on to become the General Manager of the Armco Steel pipe manufacturing plant in Wildwood, Florida. Joseph also served for many years on the Board of Directors of FFLC Bancorp, Inc. and its subsidiary First Federal Savings Bank of Lake County, eventually being elected as Chairman of the Board. He was a founding member of St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood and served on the Parish Council, the Finance Committee, and the Building Committee.

Joseph also served the community in many ways, including as an officer of the Wildwood High School Quarterback Club and the Wildwood Little League. Joseph and Emily enjoyed golfing, traveling, and spending time in the North Carolina mountains.

Joseph is survived by his loving wife of 62 years: Emily Junod of Wildwood, FL; a daughter: Janet Lower and her husband Brian of Winter Park, FL; three sons: Michael Junod and his wife Leigh Ann of Macon, GA, Jeffrey Junod and his wife Becky of Orlando, FL, and John Junod and his wife Heather of Orlando, FL; a brother: Francis Junod of Blue Bell, PA; a sister: Eileen Adams of Pennsylvania; 12 grandchildren: Bruce Lower (Ines), Mark Lower (Michele), Jamie Calhoun (Steven), Dayle Lower, Sara Junod, Amelia Junod, Parker Junod, Bennett Junod, Piper Junod, Prescott Junod, Mallory Junod and Abby Junod; 5 great-grandchildren: Sebastian Lower, Zachary Lower, Davis Lower, William Lower and Audrey Calhoun; and many loving nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Resurrection will be held on Friday, July 19, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church in Wildwood with Father John McCracken officiating. The Interment will follow at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, Florida with full military honors.