Tuesday, July 9, 2024
Sarah Patricia Vosmus

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Sarah Patricia Vosmus, 81, Oxford, Florida formerly of Wildwood, Florida went to be with her Lord on July 2, 2024 at Cornerstone Hospice House in The Villages, Florida.

Sarah was born on February 1, 1943 in Wildwood, Florida to her parents Henry Driggers and Naomi (Rozar) Driggers. She attended schools in Bushnell, FL and Dade City, FL; graduating from Pasco High School.

Sarah (Pat) raised her family in Utica, NY and Auburn, ME. She moved back to Wildwood, Florida 24 years ago. She was of the Baptist faith and was a longtime member of Adamsville Baptist Church. She had worked as an Administrative Assistant for the Chambers of Commerce in both Lewiston, Maine and Leesburg, Florida.

Sarah (Pat) is survived by her loving son: Wesley Vosmus and his wife Kathy of Westbrook, ME; a brother: Harry Driggers and wife Faye of Wildwood, FL; a sister: Jeri Bienvenue and her husband Ernie of Melbourne, FL; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and extended family, who she loved dearly.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her sisters, Faith Albritton and Charlotte Mercer, her beloved husband, David G. Vosmus, Sr. and her beloved son, David G. Vosmus, Jr.

