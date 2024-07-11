Marlene Cochrane

Marlene Cochrane, 87, of Bushnell, Florida passed away peacefully in her sleep in Ruskin, Florida on June 27, 2024.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 18, 1936 to George and Minnie Wauthier. She enjoyed Americana and Blue Grass music and walking her dog “Remi” around her community at Red Oaks RV Park.

She is survived by her daughter: Elizabeth Freeman (Leonard) of Tampa, Fl; Granddaughter: Lea Freeman (Andy) of Tampa, Fl; Grandson: Daniel Currier (Lisa) of Laurel, MO; Great Grandson: Stanley; Nieces: Laurie Ross (Adrianna) of St. Petersburg, Fl; Christina Kerrigan of Key Largo, Fl; Nephew: Vincent Weisenburg (Erika) of Indian Trail, NC. She is preceded in death by her Husband: Billy Edward Cochrane, Niece: Theresa Smith, Parents: George and Minnie Wauthier and Sister Shirley Weisenburg.