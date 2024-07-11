84.4 F
The Villages
Thursday, July 11, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
William Alfred Mann, Jr. of The Villages, FL went home to meet the Lord on July 6, 2024. He fought a brave battle with pancreatic cancer but sadly, he lost.

Bill was born in McKeesport, PA and moved to The Villages in 2000 with his wife and stepson. During the time of the Vietnam War, Bill proudly served four years in the United States Air Force.

He worked as a machinist and property manager in the Pittsburgh, PA area and then as a purchasing manager after moving to Florida. In The Villages, Bill enjoyed archery, and was a member of the gun club. Together with his wife, Peggy, he enjoyed dancing. Married for 39 years, they had met at a dance function in Pittsburgh.

He deeply loved his family and was a father to four children; two stepchildren; and nine grandchildren. Bill is survived by his wife Peggy; son Bill; daughters Terrie (John), Wendy (Scott), Betsy (Greg); stepsons Eric and Rick (Joy); grandchildren Mikayla (Joe), Amanda (Mike), Amber (Rex), Caleb (Chelsea), Ashley, Luke, Emily, Clare, Paul; and brother Alan (LuAnn).

Bill was received into the Catholic church four days prior to his death. He is our angel in heaven watching over his loved ones alongside baby Maximilian.

Funeral service will be held on October 21, 2024, 8:30 a.m., at St. Timothy Catholic Church. Afterwards, the United States Air Force will render honors at Florida National Cemetery, Bushnell, FL.

