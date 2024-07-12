Duane Kincaid Gregoire, 66, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Ocala, Florida on July 9, 2024. He was born in Illinois on December, 27 1957 to William and Heather Gregoire.

He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, the prison ministry, and the First Baptist Church of Bushnell. His Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren brought him immense joy. He enjoyed collecting guns, exotic snakes, shooting, spending time in nature, watching Indy car races, motorcycle racing, NASCAR, and sports.

He is survived by his Wife of 38 years Celeste Gregoire of Bushnell, Fl; Daughters: Michelle Gregoire Hernandez (Henry) of Silver Springs, Fl; Vanessa Gregoire Johnson (Ivan) of Orlando, Fl; Grandchildren: Henry Jr, Devon Kincaid, Celeste, Vanessa, and Rohan; and also 13 Great Grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his child, Baby Gregoire.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bushnell, Florida. A service will be held directly after at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.