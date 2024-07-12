90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, July 12, 2024
type here...

Duane Kincaid Gregoire

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Duane Kincaid Gregoire, 66, of Bushnell, Florida passed away in Ocala, Florida on July 9, 2024. He was born in Illinois on December, 27 1957 to William and Heather Gregoire.

He was a member of the Christian Motorcycle Association, the prison ministry, and the First Baptist Church of Bushnell. His Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren brought him immense joy. He enjoyed collecting guns, exotic snakes, shooting, spending time in nature, watching Indy car races, motorcycle racing, NASCAR, and sports.

He is survived by his Wife of 38 years Celeste Gregoire of Bushnell, Fl; Daughters: Michelle Gregoire Hernandez (Henry) of Silver Springs, Fl; Vanessa Gregoire Johnson (Ivan) of Orlando, Fl; Grandchildren: Henry Jr, Devon Kincaid, Celeste, Vanessa, and Rohan; and also 13 Great Grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his child, Baby Gregoire.

A visitation will be held on Thursday, July 18, 2024 from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Bushnell, Florida. A service will be held directly after at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Response to Laura Darpino’s call to stop complaining

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident offers rebuttal to Lady Lake reader who called on Villagers to stop complaining or move back north.

Marco Rubio distracts from the real issues

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has harsh criticism of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for distracting a crowd from the real issues facing our nation.

There are steps we can take to keep outsiders out of The Villages

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers ideas for stopping outsiders from gaining access to The Villages.

Amenity fees help us keep our property values strong

A Village of Buttonwood resident contends that amenity fees are key to keeping up property values in The Villages.

Stop complaining or just go back up north!

A Lady Lake reader urges Villagers to stop complaining or go back up north. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos