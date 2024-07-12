Homeowner with disability wins permission for driveway extension

A Villager who has proven he has a disability has won permission for a driveway extension.

The Community Development District 3 Board of Supervisors on Friday granted permission for Stephen Testai to put in a driveway extension at his home at 3099 Southern Trace in the Village of Polo Ridge.

Testai’s wife, Denise, had appeared before the CDD 3 board in February asking for the extension, but was turned down. At the time, she described her husband’s disability as a problem with his neck.

In March, Testai and his physician completed a form indicating he has a disability that requires the driveway extension. During a subsequent teleconference, it was determined that Testai has a disability as defined by the Fair Housing Act.

He will be allowed to put in a two-foot driveway extension. If the Testais sell their home, the driveway extension will have to be removed.

The Testais were in the news last year after neighbors went before the CDD 3 Board of Supervisors and complained the couple were using their garage as a shop for golf cart repairs and that golf carts were being sold from their driveway. Neighbors said the golf cart “business” was creating a hazard on Southern Trace.