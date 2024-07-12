Kathleen Davi

Kathleen Ann Davi, a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, teacher, and friend, passed away peacefully after a courageous two year battle with Alzheimer’s disease. She fought bravely and with grace, maintaining her beauty and strength until her last breath. Kathy was a human dynamo – a force of nature whose vibrant presence and witty sense of humor touched everyone she met.

Born and raised in southern New Jersey, Kathy spent the majority of her life there before retiring to The Villages, Florida, to be near her sister and “live the dream.” She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Mark; her two daughters and their spouses Allison (Mike) and Ashley (Dwayne); and her grandchildren: Conrad, Quentin, Madison, Makenzi and Brooke. She is also survived by her sister (“sissy”) Barbara and her brother Robert, along with her brother-in-law John, and sisters-in-law Donna, Linda, and Sandra.

Kathy’s generosity knew no bounds. She sacrificed everything for her family and friends, always putting their needs first. Kathy took immense pride in her family’s accomplishments. Perhaps the OG “helicopter parent,” her greatest joy was raising her daughters and grandkids, actively participating in their lives and celebrating every milestone, no matter how small. She made the holidays magical with her exceptional cooking, elaborate decorations, exquisite gifts, and creative games. Her Christmas spirit was contagious. Kathy’s love for gardening, all things Disney, family adventures, and her grandkids’ laughter filled her days with joy.

A fiercely independent spirit, Kathy was known for her strong opinions (she was not afraid to express her dislikes!) and over-the-top personality. She was a beloved and exceptional teacher of 45 years, remembered for her creativity, humor, and the iconic sombrero she wore while teaching Spanish (a language she ironically did not speak at all!). Kathy gave her all every day to her students, advocating passionately for less fortunate children and leaving a lasting impact on countless lives.

Kathy’s lust for life was evident in everything she did. She walked as many as 10 miles a day, attended Zumba classes, and conversed with any person who glanced in her direction (much to her daughters’ embarrassment). She asked (and sometimes repeated) a lot of questions, yes, but she was also a great listener, able to recall every detail. A crafty bargain hunter, she loved McDonald’s ice cream cones, Dunkin’ Donuts coffee, thrift shopping, and anything that could be bought with a coupon. Her joy extended to the simple pleasures of life, such as wrapping presents, making chocolates, and creating beautiful decorations, like bows and wreaths.