Marco Rubio distracts from the real issues

To the Editor:

Our Senator Marco Rubio spoke at Trump’s Doral rally riling up the MAGA crowd over plastic or paper straws and kitchen appliances. The crowd jeered and booed “the libs.” The Republican playbook has been to distract their followers with culture wars. While the MAGA crowd was busy jeering straws, the Republican Party and the Heritage Foundation have written a plan to completely destroy the most powerful and successful democracy this planet has ever seen. Reagan’s shining light on a hill will be gone. Project 2025 is a blueprint for the dismantling of a almost 250 year old democratic form of government that has been the envy of the world.

The Heritage Foundation is an unelected right wing group who hopes that Trump will implement this plan on Day 1 of his administration. Of course, Trump says he knows nothing about the group even though 29 members of his administration participated in writing Project 2025.

Read all 900 pages of this document. I did. If paper or plastic straws frightens you, wait until you see what is planned for a Trump administration. Women’s rights were the just the beginning. They are coming for your rights as well.

MAGA, stay distracted by kitchen appliances, the gay man next door, banning books, and paper or plastic straws. The Heritage Foundation and Trump are counting on it.

Diane Yates

Village of Virginia Trace