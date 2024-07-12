Villager in golf cart arrested on DUI after straying onto El Camino Real

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested on a drunk driving charge after straying onto El Camino Real.

Janine Renee Rapka, 45, of the Village of Santiago, was driving a golf cart with an Illinois license plate on Thursday night when she was spotted on El Camino Real, where golf cart traffic is not permitted, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. The golf cart was occasionally slowing down to a speed of five miles per hour. During a traffic stop, Rapka said she was “trying to get home.”

It appeared Rapka, who had been arrested in April on a drunk driving charge at a grocery store in The Villages, had been drinking.

She struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that registered .318 and .325 blood alcohol content.

Because of her severe level of intoxication, she was taken to the UF Health freestanding Emergency Room Clinic at Brownwood. Once the New Jersey native was medically cleared, she was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.