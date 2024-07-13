82.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, July 13, 2024
Cecilia Means

By Villages-News.com Obituaries

Cecilia Elaine Means, age 77, of The Villages, Florida, passed away on July 08, 2024, in The Villages, Florida.

Cecilia was born on May 09, 1947, to her parents, Cecil Benny Dillard and Geraldine Edna Reeves. She attended school in Greenville and later moved to Florida where she attended school in Largo.

She was married to John Means in Clearwater, Florida. She worked as a broker for Jack Eckerd Corporation in their photo finishing department for 30 years.

Cecilia had many talents throughout her life, she was artistic, loved sewing, golf and pickleball.

Cecilia is preceded in death by her parents, her spouse, and a younger sister, Gloria Sturgill.

Cecilia is survived by her sisters, Patricia Stephens, Bennie Harter, as well as her many nephews and nieces.

Funeral services will be held at Hiers-Baxley Life Event Center located at 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, FL 32162 on Wednesday, July 17, 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. A committal service will follow at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida at 12:20 p.m. with Minister Victor Boynton presiding.

