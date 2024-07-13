Janith Marchese

Janith Marchese, 85, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, passed peacefully at Trinity Springs Memory Care on July 4, 2024 with family at her side.

Born December 30, 1938 to the late John C. and Marie Braun in Ellenville, NY. Jan was raised and schooled in Ellenville, where in 9 grade she met and began dating the love of her life, Frank. They shared 71 years of extreme happiness.

Jan graduated from Oneonta State Teachers College in 1961 and began a long and enriching career in education. Often honored by colleagues and students alike for her dedication to her profession. Jan was a true renaissance woman with varied interests and participation in a variety of ventures.

She was a gourmet cook, nature lover, party host, sports participant in many activities–cross country and downhill skiing, hiking, kayaking, tennis, racket ball, pickleball, golf–bridge and Maj Jong player, board games and a fan of 1000 piece jig saw puzzles. She loved to travel and explore. And she did throughout the US and Europe. Music was an important part of her life whether a Broadway, Metropolitan Opera, summer stock or High School production, Jan enjoyed all of it.

Along with her husband, Frank, Jan leaves behind her son, John (Kim) Marchese, daughter, Kristine (Eric) Yeger, grandchildren, Tessa, Trent and Tahlia as well as several cousins, nephews and numerous caring friends.

Jan was deeply loved by all who knew her. She had a vibrant personality, and her smile would light up a room. The world is a sadder place with her gone.

As Jan progressed on the road to eternity the family wants to thank the incredible staff at Mellisa’s Place, Trinity Springs Memory Care and Vitas Hospice for their kindness and compassion.