93.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, July 13, 2024
type here...

Janith Marchese

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Janith Marchese
Janith Marchese

Janith Marchese, 85, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, friend, passed peacefully at Trinity Springs Memory Care on July 4, 2024 with family at her side.

Born December 30, 1938 to the late John C. and Marie Braun in Ellenville, NY. Jan was raised and schooled in Ellenville, where in 9 grade she met and began dating the love of her life, Frank. They shared 71 years of extreme happiness.

Jan graduated from Oneonta State Teachers College in 1961 and began a long and enriching career in education. Often honored by colleagues and students alike for her dedication to her profession. Jan was a true renaissance woman with varied interests and participation in a variety of ventures.

She was a gourmet cook, nature lover, party host, sports participant in many activities–cross country and downhill skiing, hiking, kayaking, tennis, racket ball, pickleball, golf–bridge and Maj Jong player, board games and a fan of 1000 piece jig saw puzzles. She loved to travel and explore. And she did throughout the US and Europe. Music was an important part of her life whether a Broadway, Metropolitan Opera, summer stock or High School production, Jan enjoyed all of it.

Along with her husband, Frank, Jan leaves behind her son, John (Kim) Marchese, daughter, Kristine (Eric) Yeger, grandchildren, Tessa, Trent and Tahlia as well as several cousins, nephews and numerous caring friends.

Jan was deeply loved by all who knew her. She had a vibrant personality, and her smile would light up a room. The world is a sadder place with her gone.

As Jan progressed on the road to eternity the family wants to thank the incredible staff at Mellisa’s Place, Trinity Springs Memory Care and Vitas Hospice for their kindness and compassion.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The Villages has lost its appeal

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lake Deaton resident says The Villages has lost its appeal due to out-of-control growth.

Trump should not be leading our country

A Village of Piedmont resident argues former President Trump should not be leading our country. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Developer forced to cut prices of homes down south

A Village of Chatham resident, in a Letter to the Editor, claims the Developer has been forced to cut prices of homes down south.

Response to Laura Darpino’s call to stop complaining

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Monarch Grove resident offers rebuttal to Lady Lake reader who called on Villagers to stop complaining or move back north.

Marco Rubio distracts from the real issues

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has harsh criticism of U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for distracting a crowd from the real issues facing our nation.

Photos