Lena Mozelle Mangus

It is with profound sadness we share the passing of Ms. Mozelle King Nunn Mangus on the morning of July 11, 2024, Mozelle age 77 of The Villages, Florida had a heart full of love and generosity. She was born in Patrick County Virginia, January 20, 1947.

Mozelle’s beautiful soul touched many, and her absence leaves a profound void.

She is survived by her cherished son David Norman Nunn of Birmingham, AL, one granddaughter, Logan Nunn Pugh and Dylan Pugh of Hueytown, AL, one grandson David Christian Nunn and Olivia Reeves Nunn of Hueytown, AL, one great granddaughter Harper Caroline Nunn of Hueytown, AL. She is also survived by two sisters: Pansy King Floyd of Lexington, S.C. and Estelle Terry and Anthony Terry of Ararat, VA. She is survived by many special nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her Father, Samual Percy King and her birth Mother, Virginia Hester Mankins King; and three brother, Buford Samuel King (Phyllis King) Cloyd Percy King (Teresa King) and Gates Franklin King and a Sister-in-law Shelby Harold King.

She was employed by USPS for 35 years and retired as EAS 23 Manager of Post Office Operations. She has spent 17 years in retirement in The Villages, Florida. Her passion was playing golf with ASGA and SGV Golf groups, as well as, with her many friends. She also enjoyed playing cards and socializing with friends. She was a kind and generous soul and a friend to many. She was a member of Rotary Club for several years and attended New Covenant Methodist Church in The Villages.

A graveside service will be held at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida. Visitation will be at Heirs-Baxley Funeral Services beginning at 9:00 a.m. located at 3975 Wedgewood Ln, The Villages, FL, 32162 With Celebration of life service starting at 10:00 a.m.